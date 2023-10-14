The No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) play a familiar opponent when they host the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in an ACC showdown.

On the offensive side of the ball, North Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best in the FBS by totaling 36.6 points per game. The Tar Heels rank 29th on defense (19.0 points allowed per game). Miami (FL) has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks seventh-best in total yards per game (505.8) and ninth-best in total yards allowed per game (268.4).

Below in this article, we will provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ABC.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

North Carolina Miami (FL) 500.0 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 505.8 (42nd) 334.6 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.4 (6th) 174.2 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.0 (13th) 325.8 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.8 (23rd) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 1,629 yards, completing 72.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 174 yards (34.8 ypg) on 52 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 461 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times. He's also tacked on eight catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game).

Nate McCollum's leads his squad with 355 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 34 targets) and scored one touchdown.

J.J. Jones has caught 18 passes for 318 yards (63.6 yards per game) this year.

Kobe Paysour has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 22 grabs for 282 yards, an average of 56.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami (FL) with 1,330 yards on 98-of-135 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has rushed for 379 yards on 59 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Donald Chaney Jr. has totaled 289 yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo paces his squad with 478 receiving yards on 36 catches with two touchdowns.

Jacolby George has racked up 337 receiving yards (67.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Colbie Young's 27 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

