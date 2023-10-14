Our projection model predicts the Rhode Island Rams will take down the Richmond Spiders on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Meade Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Richmond vs. Rhode Island Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Rhode Island (-19.6) 51.1 Rhode Island 35, Richmond 16

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

All Spiders three game with a set total have hit the over.

Rhode Island Betting Info (2022)

The Rams compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six of Rams games went over the point total.

Spiders vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rhode Island 32.7 27.3 42.0 20.0 28.0 31.0 Richmond 23.0 24.8 26.0 21.3 17.0 32.0

