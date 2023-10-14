The TCU Horned Frogs (3-3) and BYU Cougars (4-1) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 foes at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is TCU vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: TCU 29, BYU 25

TCU 29, BYU 25 TCU has put together a 2-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

The Horned Frogs have a record of 0-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (40%).

BYU has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Cougars have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Horned Frogs a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: BYU (+5)



BYU (+5) TCU has two wins versus the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Horned Frogs have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

BYU has two wins versus the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52.5)



Over (52.5) TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in a game just once this season.

Every game featuring BYU this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The point total for the matchup of 52.5 is 9.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for TCU (31.3 points per game) and BYU (31 points per game).

Splits Tables

TCU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.9 59.2 58.5 Implied Total AVG 35.2 36.7 33 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 48.5 51.8 Implied Total AVG 28.3 25 30 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

