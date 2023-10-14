ACC foes meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech is favored by 1.5 points. The game has a 47.5-point over/under.

Virginia Tech is averaging 23.5 points per game offensively this season (97th in the FBS), and is allowing 26.7 points per game (77th) on defense. From an offensive standpoint, Wake Forest is putting up 389 total yards per game (74th-ranked). It ranks 40th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (338.4 total yards surrendered per game).

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -1.5 -110 -110 47.5 -115 -105 -125 +105

Virginia Tech Recent Performance

The Hokies have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, averaging 361.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-58-worst). They've been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 368.3 total yards per contest (73rd).

With 24 points per game on offense (-25-worst) and 28 points per game allowed on defense (0-worst) over the last three contests, the Hokies have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

The last three games have seen Virginia Tech's passing offense play poorly, ranking -78-worst in the FBS in passing yards (164 per game). It ranks 83rd on the other side of the ball (190.3 passing yards allowed per game).

Over the Hokies' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 50th in rushing offense (197.3 rushing yards per game) and -40-worst in rushing defense (178 rushing yards per game allowed).

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Hokies have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Virginia Tech has gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Virginia Tech has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Virginia Tech has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Hokies have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech with 722 yards (120.3 ypg) on 67-of-121 passing with four touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 285 rushing yards on 76 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 79 times for 330 yards (55 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught 16 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane's leads his squad with 239 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 18 catches (out of 29 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has reeled in 14 passes while averaging 34.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Dae'Quan Wright has racked up 14 catches for 162 yards, an average of 27 yards per game.

C.J. McCray has collected three sacks to pace the team, while also recording two TFL and 12 tackles.

Virginia Tech's top-tackler, Keli Lawson, has 47 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Dorian Strong leads the team with one interception, while also putting up nine tackles and one pass defended.

