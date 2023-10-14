ACC foes will clash when the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4) meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Virginia Tech 25, Wake Forest 23

Virginia Tech 25, Wake Forest 23 Virginia Tech has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Hokies have played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Wake Forest lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Demon Deacons have played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hokies' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Virginia Tech (-1.5)



Virginia Tech (-1.5) Virginia Tech has two wins versus the spread in four games this season.

The Hokies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in two chances).

Wake Forest has two wins versus the spread in four games this year.

The Demon Deacons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 48.5 points twice this season.

This season, Wake Forest has played two games with a combined score higher than 48.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 49.1 points per game, 0.6 points more than the total of 48.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Virginia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 49 48 Implied Total AVG 30.5 29.5 31.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Wake Forest

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.9 57.3 56.5 Implied Total AVG 34.5 32 37 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-3-1 0-1-1 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

