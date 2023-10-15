In the Week 6 game between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has churned out a team-high 271 rushing yards (54.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Robinson also has nine receptions for 88 yards (17.6 per game) and one TD.

Robinson has scored a rushing TD in two games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Brian Robinson Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0

