Brian Robinson Jr. will be facing the 15th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Washington Commanders take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Robinson has accumulated a team-leading 271 yards rushing on 67 attempts (54.2 ypg), with three rushing scores. As a pass-catcher, Robinson has posted nine catches for 88 yards (17.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Robinson vs. the Falcons

Robinson vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 105 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Falcons in the 2023 season.

Atlanta has given up one or more rushing TDs to one opposing player this year.

The Falcons have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The rush defense of the Falcons is giving up 104.4 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 15th in the league.

Opponents of the Falcons have put up one touchdown on the ground (0.2 per game). The Falcons' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Robinson Rushing Insights

Robinson hit his rushing yards over two times in five games played this season.

The Commanders pass on 65.2% of their plays and run on 34.8%. They are 17th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 67 of his team's 102 total rushing attempts this season (65.7%).

Robinson has run for a touchdown in two games this season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

He has 36.4% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 12 red zone rushing carries (57.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 10 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 18 ATT / 87 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/10/2023 Week 1 19 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 1 TD

