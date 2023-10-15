The Washington Commanders (2-3) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Falcons favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Falcons face off with the Commanders. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we outline below.

Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Commanders vs Falcons on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Commanders have led one time, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Falcons have led after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging two points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders have been outscored in the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent three times in five games this year.

The Falcons have won the second quarter in one game this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Atlanta is averaging 2.6 points in the third quarter (26th-ranked) this season. It is giving up four points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Commanders have won the fourth quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up four points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 6 In-Game Primers

Commanders vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders have led two times (1-1 in those games) and have been behind three times (1-2) at the conclusion of the first half.

At the end of the first half, the Falcons have been knotted up one time (1-0 in those games) and have trailed four times (2-2).

2nd Half

Digging into scoring in the second half, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, with a 2-1 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2).

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season, and they've lost the second half in one game.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up eight points on average in the second half.

Rep the Falcons or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.