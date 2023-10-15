Commanders vs. Falcons Player Props & Odds – Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons are at home against the Washington Commanders.
Check out the best contributors in this matchup between the Falcons and the Commanders, and what player prop bets to consider.
Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
More Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Logan Thomas
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|Curtis Samuel
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Terry McLaurin
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|-
|58.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-120)
|Antonio Gibson
|-
|-
|14.5 (-113)
|Dyami Brown
|-
|-
|11.5 (-113)
|Sam Howell
|233.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|-
|Jahan Dotson
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
More Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Drake London
|-
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Desmond Ridder
|203.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|-
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|69.5 (-113)
|24.5 (-113)
|Jonnu Smith
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
