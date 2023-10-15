Will Jahan Dotson cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Dotson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jahan Dotson score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a TD)

Dotson's stat line this season shows 17 catches for 140 yards and one score. He puts up 28 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 30 times.

Dotson, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jahan Dotson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0

Rep Jahan Dotson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.