The Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to square off in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Logan Thomas get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Logan Thomas score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +265 (Bet $10 to win $26.50 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has accumulated 18 catches for 183 yards and two TDs this season. He has been targeted on 25 occasions, and averages 45.8 yards receiving.

Thomas has had a touchdown catch in two of four games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Logan Thomas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1 Week 4 @Eagles 3 3 41 0 Week 5 Bears 11 9 77 1

