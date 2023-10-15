Terry McLaurin has a difficult matchup when his Washington Commanders face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons concede 190.8 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

McLaurin has a team-best 261-yard campaign on 25 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 31 occasions, and averages 52.2 yards.

McLaurin vs. the Falcons

McLaurin vs the Falcons (since 2021): 2 GP / 85.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 85.5 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

Six players have grabbed a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Falcons allow 190.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Falcons have scored seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Falcons' defense is 16th in the NFL in that category.

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

McLaurin Receiving Insights

McLaurin has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet two times in five games this season.

McLaurin has been targeted on 31 of his team's 191 passing attempts this season (16.2% target share).

He has 261 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank 42nd in NFL play with 8.4 yards per target.

McLaurin, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (9.1% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 10 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 6 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

