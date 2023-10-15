Terry McLaurin versus the Atlanta Falcons pass defense and Jessie Bates III is a matchup to watch in Week 6, when the Commanders meet the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you right here.

Commanders vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons 32.1 6.4 43 109 7.72

Terry McLaurin vs. Jessie Bates III Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin leads his squad with 261 receiving yards on 25 receptions with one touchdown.

Through the air, Washington has accumulated 1,164 total passing yards (11th in NFL) and 6.1 passing yards per attempt (23rd).

The Commanders' scoring offense is 17th in the NFL with 21.8 points per game and 17th with 323.8 total yards per contest.

Washington is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 38.2 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Commanders have made 21 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 13th in the league. They pass the ball 50% of the time in the red zone.

Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense

Jessie Bates III has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 35 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, Atlanta is giving up the eighth-fewest yards in the NFL at 190.8 per game (954 total passing yards against).

The Falcons are ranked 11th in the NFL in points conceded, at 19.2 per game.

Atlanta has given up more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

The Falcons have allowed a touchdown pass to six players this season.

Terry McLaurin vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Jessie Bates III Rec. Targets 31 15 Def. Targets Receptions 25 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.4 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 261 35 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 52.2 7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 66 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 0 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 3 Interceptions

