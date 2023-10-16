Ahead of a Monday, October 16 game against the Calgary Flames (1-1) at Capital One Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (0-1) are dealing with two players on the injury report.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder

Capitals vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights (2022-23)

The Capitals' 253 goals scored last season (3.1 per game) ranked 20th in the league.

Washington gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.

They had the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -8.

Flames Season Insights (2022-23)

The Flames had 258 goals last season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.

Calgary allowed 3.0 goals per game (247 in total), 13th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +11, they were 17th in the league.

Capitals vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-110) Flames (-110) 6.5

