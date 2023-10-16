The Calgary Flames (1-1) will visit the Washington Capitals (0-1) on Monday, with both squads coming off a loss in their most recent game.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capitals vs Flames Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends (2022)

The Capitals' total of 261 goals conceded (3.2 per game) was 18th in the NHL.

The Capitals' 253 goals last season (3.1 per game) ranked them 20th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -8, they were 20th in the league.

The Capitals had 52 power-play goals (on 245 chances), 16th in the NHL.

The Capitals scored on 21.22% of their power plays, No. 16 in the league.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 73 42 33 75 52 31 44.4% Dylan Strome 81 23 42 65 42 45 48.8% Evgeny Kuznetsov 81 12 43 55 63 43 47.5% T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1% Rasmus Sandin 71 7 28 35 48 25 -

Flames Stats & Trends (2022)

The Flames were 13th in goals against, allowing 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.

The Flames' 258 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.

The 50 power-play goals the Flames scored last season (18th in the NHL) came via 252 power-play chances.

The Flames' 19.84% power-play conversion rate was 19th in the league.

Flames Key Players