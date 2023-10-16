The Calgary Flames (1-1) square off against the Washington Capitals (0-1) at Capital One Arena on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Flames were defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 in their last game, while the Capitals are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we project to pick up the victory in Monday's game.

Capitals vs. Flames Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final tally of Flames 3, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-130)

Flames (-130) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Flames Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals had a 8-10-18 record in overtime games last season, and a 35-37-10 overall record.

In the 24 games Washington played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 28 points.

Last season the Capitals scored only one goal in 12 games, and went 1-10-1 (three points).

Washington picked up eight points (2-18-4 record) last season when scoring two goals .

The Capitals picked up 69 points in their 44 games when they scored three or more goals.

Last season Washington scored a lone power-play goal in 32 games and picked up 36 points, with a record of 16-12-4.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Washington was 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals' opponents had more shots in 40 games last season. The Capitals went 11-21-8 in those games (30 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Flames Rank Flames AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 19th 3.15 Goals Scored 3.09 20th 13th 3.01 Goals Allowed 3.18 18th 2nd 36 Shots 31.1 17th 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 19th 19.84% Power Play % 21.22% 16th 5th 82.59% Penalty Kill % 81.86% 11th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Capitals vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.