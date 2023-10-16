How to Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Monday, October 16
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The soccer schedule on Monday is sure to please. The contests include Azerbaijan squaring off against Austria in a 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying match.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Azerbaijan vs Austria
- League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
- Game Time: 11:50 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Greece vs Netherlands
- League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Luxembourg vs Slovakia
- League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal
- League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
- Game Time: 2:32 PM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Belgium vs Sweden
- League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
- Game Time: 2:32 PM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland
- League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Iceland vs Liechtenstein
- League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
