According to our computer projection model, the Liberty Flames will defeat the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders when the two teams match up at Williams Stadium on Tuesday, October 17, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-14.5) Toss Up (54.5) Liberty 39, Middle Tennessee 15

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

The Flames have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.

The Flames haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

Two Flames games (out of five) have gone over the point total this year.

The over/under for this game is 54.5 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for Liberty games this season.

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 17.4% chance of a victory for the Blue Raiders.

The Blue Raiders are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Middle Tennessee is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year.

The Blue Raiders have hit the over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).

The average total in Middle Tennessee games this season is 2.1 less points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Flames vs. Blue Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 35.3 17.2 29.3 19.0 41.3 15.3 Middle Tennessee 22.1 31.9 29.8 28.3 12.0 36.7

