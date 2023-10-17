Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 17
The Liberty Flames (6-0) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee matchup in this article.
Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium
Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-13.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-13.5)
|54.5
|-650
|+460
Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends
- Liberty has covered in each of its five games with a spread this season.
- Middle Tennessee has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Blue Raiders have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
