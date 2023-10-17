Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Virginia
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
The contests in a Week 8 college football schedule sure to please for fans in Virginia include the James Madison Dukes taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Liberty Flames
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 17
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Liberty (-14.5)
James Madison Dukes at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 19
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)
Norfolk State Spartans at Howard Bison
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: William H. Greene Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Richmond Spiders at North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Truist Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Samford Bulldogs at VMI Keydets
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Hampton Pirates
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Armstrong Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Towson Tigers at William & Mary Tribe
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
- TV Channel: FloSports
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: North Carolina (-23.5)
Appalachian State Mountaineers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)
