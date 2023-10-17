Looking for information on the best bets in CUSA play in Week 8? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State matchup, and picking Liberty (-14.5) over Middle Tennessee on the spread. You can find more insights and stats on those college football games, as well as potential options to parlay, by scrolling down.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all CUSA games with BetMGM!

Best Week 8 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: Liberty -14.5 vs. Middle Tennessee

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Liberty Flames

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Liberty Flames Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 24.0 points

Liberty by 24.0 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 17

October 17 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Jacksonville State +7 vs. Western Kentucky

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 2.7 points

Western Kentucky by 2.7 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 17

October 17 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UTEP +3.5 vs. New Mexico State

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners

New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners Projected Favorite & Spread: UTEP by 0.5 points

UTEP by 0.5 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: October 18

October 18 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Make your CUSA spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 8 CUSA Total Bets

Under 59.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks Projected Total: 52.6 points

52.6 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 17

October 17 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Under 48.5 - New Mexico State vs. UTEP

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners

New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners Projected Total: 46.5 points

46.5 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: October 18

October 18 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 54.5 - Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Liberty Flames

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Liberty Flames Projected Total: 53.7 points

53.7 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 17

October 17 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 8 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Liberty 6-0 (4-0 CUSA) 35.3 / 17.2 479.0 / 315.7 Western Kentucky 4-2 (2-0 CUSA) 32.2 / 29.0 390.0 / 460.2 Jacksonville State 5-2 (3-1 CUSA) 28.0 / 19.4 362.6 / 362.7 New Mexico State 4-3 (2-1 CUSA) 30.0 / 23.1 439.7 / 383.1 Louisiana Tech 3-5 (2-2 CUSA) 26.6 / 27.5 384.3 / 380.5 Middle Tennessee 2-5 (1-2 CUSA) 22.1 / 31.9 389.0 / 398.6 UTEP 2-5 (1-2 CUSA) 17.7 / 26.1 359.4 / 381.7 Sam Houston 0-6 (0-3 CUSA) 11.2 / 24.7 262.0 / 392.0 Florida International 3-4 (0-4 CUSA) 19.7 / 27.0 334.9 / 445.1

Watch CUSA games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.