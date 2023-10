The Week 8 college football slate includes three games featuring CUSA teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty | Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State

Week 8 CUSA Results

Liberty 42 Middle Tennessee 35

Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-16.5)

Liberty (-16.5) Pregame Total: 56.5

Liberty Leaders

Passing: Kaidon Salter (12-for-20, 140 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Kaidon Salter (12-for-20, 140 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Salter (16 ATT, 160 YDS)

Salter (16 ATT, 160 YDS) Receiving: CJ Daniels (7 TAR, 6 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato (24-for-37, 332 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)

Nicholas Vattiato (24-for-37, 332 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Jaiden Credle (12 ATT, 50 YDS)

Jaiden Credle (12 ATT, 50 YDS) Receiving: Zack Dobson (5 TAR, 2 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Liberty Middle Tennessee 541 Total Yards 428 140 Passing Yards 332 401 Rushing Yards 96 2 Turnovers 3

Jacksonville State 20 Western Kentucky 17

Pregame Favorite: Western Kentucky (-7.5)

Western Kentucky (-7.5) Pregame Total: 60.5

Jacksonville State Leaders

Passing: Zion Webb (22-for-39, 218 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Zion Webb (22-for-39, 218 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Webb (28 ATT, 146 YDS, 1 TD)

Webb (28 ATT, 146 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: P.J. Wells (10 TAR, 5 REC, 53 YDS)

Western Kentucky Leaders

Passing: Austin Reed (24-for-48, 250 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Austin Reed (24-for-48, 250 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Elijah Young (10 ATT, 39 YDS)

Elijah Young (10 ATT, 39 YDS) Receiving: KD Hutchinson (4 TAR, 4 REC, 52 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Jacksonville State Western Kentucky 484 Total Yards 339 222 Passing Yards 250 262 Rushing Yards 89 2 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 8 CUSA Games

New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, October 18

Wednesday, October 18 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: New Mexico State (-3.5)

