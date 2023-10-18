The Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin among them, play the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. If you're thinking about a wager on Ovechkin against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Ovechkin's plus-minus rating last season was -16, in 18:40 per game on the ice.

In 31 of 73 games last season, he scored a goal -- and nine of those games included multiple goals.

Ovechkin had an assist in 27 games last season out of 73 games played, including multiple assists six times.

He has an implied probability of 64.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Ovechkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Senators in 2022-23

The Senators allowed 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in league play in goals against.

They had the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -11.

