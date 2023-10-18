The Washington Capitals' (1-1) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Wednesday, October 18 matchup with the Ottawa Senators (2-1) at Canadian Tire Centre, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Charlie Lindgren G Questionable Undisclosed

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joshua Norris C Out Shoulder

Capitals vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Capitals Season Insights (2022-23)

With 253 goals (3.1 per game) last season, the Capitals had the league's 20th-ranked offense.

Washington's total of 261 goals conceded (3.2 per game) was 18th in the league.

Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.

Senators Season Insights (2022-23)

The Senators' 259 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 18th in the league.

Defensively, Ottawa gave up 270 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league play.

Their -11 goal differential ranked 21st in the league.

Capitals vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Senators (-165) Capitals (+140) 6.5

