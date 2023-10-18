Capitals vs. Senators: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 18
Wednesday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Ottawa Senators (2-1) and the Washington Capitals (1-1) at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. The Senators are -165 on the moneyline to win at home against the Capitals (+140) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Capitals vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Capitals vs. Senators Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Senators Moneyline
|Capitals Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-165
|+140
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Capitals vs. Senators Betting Trends
- Each Ottawa game this season has finished with more than 6.5 goals.
- The Senators have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).
- The Capitals have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.
- Ottawa has had moneyline odds set at -165 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Washington has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +140.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.