Evgeny Kuznetsov will be among those in action Wednesday when his Washington Capitals play the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Prop bets for Kuznetsov in that upcoming Capitals-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Kuznetsov had a plus-minus of -26, and averaged 17:50 on the ice.

He had a goal in 10 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Kuznetsov had an assist in 33 of 81 games last season, with multiple assists in eight of them.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Kuznetsov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Senators in 2022-23

Defensively, the Senators allowed 270 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league action.

They had the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -11.

