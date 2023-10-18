John Carlson will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators play at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Prop bets for Carlson in that upcoming Capitals-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

John Carlson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Carlson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Carlson's plus-minus last season was -7, in 22:16 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in eight of 40 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Carlson had an assist in 18 of 40 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 54.5% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Carlson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Senators in 2022-23

The Senators gave up 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -11 goal differential ranked 21st in the league.

