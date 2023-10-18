Rasmus Sandin will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Washington Capitals meet the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Does a wager on Sandin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sandin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 71 games last season, Sandin averaged 18:03 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +3.

In seven of 71 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Sandin had an assist in 21 games last season out of 71 games played, including multiple assists five times.

Sandin's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sandin has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sandin Stats vs. the Senators in 2022-23

The Senators gave up 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -11.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.