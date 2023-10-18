The Ottawa Senators (2-1) host the Washington Capitals (1-1) at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT, with each team back in action after a victory. The Senators are coming off a 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Capitals defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Senators Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Senators 5, Capitals 1.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (-165)

Senators (-165) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Senators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs Senators Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals put up a record of 8-10-18 in overtime contests last season on their way to an overall mark of 35-37-10.

Washington accumulated 28 points (11-7-6) in its 24 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Capitals scored just one goal in 12 games, and went 1-10-1 (three points).

Washington picked up eight points (2-18-4 record) last season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Capitals picked up 69 points in their 44 games when they scored three or more goals.

Last season Washington recorded a lone power-play goal in 32 games, posting a record of 16-12-4.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Washington was 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals were outshot by their opponents 40 times last season, and took 30 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Senators Rank Senators AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 18th 3.16 Goals Scored 3.09 20th 20th 3.29 Goals Allowed 3.18 18th 7th 33.5 Shots 31.1 17th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 8th 23.53% Power Play % 21.22% 16th 14th 80.07% Penalty Kill % 81.86% 11th

Capitals vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

