High school football is on the schedule this week in Fredericksburg County, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Chancellor High School at Courtland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Spotsylvania, VA

Spotsylvania, VA Conference: Battlefield

Battlefield How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Riverbend High School at Stafford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Conference: Commonwealth

Commonwealth How to Stream: Watch Here

North Stafford High School at Massaponax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Conference: Commonwealth

Commonwealth How to Stream: Watch Here

Spotsylvania High School at James Monroe High School