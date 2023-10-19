The James Madison Dukes (6-0) take on a fellow Sun Belt opponent when they visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

James Madison is totaling 399 yards per game on offense (63rd in the FBS), and rank 52nd on defense, yielding 352.8 yards allowed per game. Marshall is accumulating 30.3 points per game on offense this season (54th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 28.5 points per contest (90th-ranked) on defense.

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

James Madison vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

James Madison vs. Marshall Key Statistics

James Madison Marshall 399 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.8 (71st) 352.8 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (42nd) 154.5 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156 (64th) 244.5 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.8 (44th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (93rd) 11 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (61st)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has racked up 1,432 yards (238.7 ypg) on 100-of-155 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 128 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 410 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 144 yards (24 per game) and three touchdowns via the pass.

This season, Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 49 times for 244 yards (40.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 20 catches for 423 yards (70.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Elijah Sarratt has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 385 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Zach Horton's nine receptions have turned into 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 1,506 yards (251 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 68.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 196 yards (32.7 ypg) on 73 carries with two touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali is his team's leading rusher with 124 carries for 641 yards, or 106.8 per game. He's found the end zone 11 times on the ground, as well. Ali has also chipped in with 15 catches for 144 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Darryle Simmons has registered 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 207 (34.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times.

Caleb Coombs has caught 23 passes and compiled 197 receiving yards (32.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Cade Conley's 21 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 167 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed James Madison or Marshall gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.