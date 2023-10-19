James Madison vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 19
Sun Belt action features the James Madison Dukes (6-0) taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Dukes are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Marshall matchup.
James Madison vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Huntington, West Virginia
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
James Madison vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-3.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-4.5)
|52.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
James Madison vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- James Madison has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Dukes have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Marshall has covered twice in five games with a spread this year.
- The Thundering Herd have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.