If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Lee County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Waynesboro County
  • Lexington County
  • Rappahannock County
  • Craig County
  • Tazewell County
  • Greene County
  • Louisa County
  • Albemarle County
  • Arlington County
  • Danville County

    • Lee County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Thomas Walker High School at Eastside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Coeburn, VA
    • Conference: Cumberland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Lee High School at Central High School - Wise

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Norton, VA
    • Conference: Mountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.