Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Lee County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Lee County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Thomas Walker High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Coeburn, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lee High School at Central High School - Wise
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Norton, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.