Top Player Prop Bets for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 3 on October 19, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Thursday at 5:07 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Ranger Suárez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Suarez Stats
- Ranger Suarez (4-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 23rd start of the season.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- Suarez has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
Suarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 7
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 27
|4.2
|9
|6
|6
|4
|2
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 21
|6.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 16
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ranger Suárez's player props with BetMGM.
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI (115 total hits).
- He's slashed .197/.343/.474 so far this year.
- Schwarber will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .211 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|2
|8
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has put up 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .266/.320/.459 on the season.
- Turner enters this game looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .514 with seven doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He's also swiped 54 bases.
- He's slashed .285/.362/.506 so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Oct. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has recorded 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .258/.333/.497 on the year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Oct. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.