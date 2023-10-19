Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Scott County, Virginia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Rye Cove High School at Chilhowie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Chilhowie, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hancock County High School at Twin Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Nickelsville, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Gate City High School at John Battle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Bristol, VA
    • Conference: Mountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

