High school football competition in Washington County, Virginia is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Washington County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Holston High School at Johnson County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Mountain City, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Honaker High School at Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Glade Spring, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

