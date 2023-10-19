Looking for info on how to watch all of the Week 8 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can catch all three games involving teams from the MEAC.

MEAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV North Carolina Central Eagles at Morgan State Bears 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 19 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina State Bulldogs at Delaware State Hornets 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Norfolk State Spartans at Howard Bison 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

