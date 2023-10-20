If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Augusta County, Virginia this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Prince George County
  • Dinwiddie County
  • Fredericksburg County
  • York County
  • James City County
  • Spotsylvania County
  • Smyth County
  • Brunswick County
  • Richmond County

    • Augusta County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Waynesboro High School at Wilson Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fishersville, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Buffalo Gap High School at Staunton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Staunton, VA
    • Conference: Shenandoah
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stuarts Draft High School at Riverheads High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Staunton, VA
    • Conference: Shenandoah
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.