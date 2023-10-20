Bedford County, Virginia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Bedford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Northside High School at Staunton River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Moneta, VA

Moneta, VA Conference: Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookville High School at Jefferson Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Forest, VA

Forest, VA Conference: Seminole

Seminole How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Heritage High School