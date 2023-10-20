Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Campbell County, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Campbell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Appomattox County High School at William Campbell High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Gladys, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amherst County High School at Rustburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rustburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
