Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Chesapeake County, Virginia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Great Bridge High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grassfield High School at Nansemond River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oscar Smith High School at King's Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Branch High School at Indian River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.