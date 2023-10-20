Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Fairfax County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Centreville High School at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South County High School at W. T. Woodson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Herndon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Herndon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westfield High School at Oakton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James W Robinson High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lakes High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington-Liberty High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Braddock High School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon High School at Annandale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Annandale, VA
- Conference: District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John R Lewis High School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
