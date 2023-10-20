Searching for how to watch high school football games in Falls Church County, Virginia this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Falls Church County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Justice High School at Edison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA Conference: District 5

District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Meridian High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Front Royal, VA

Front Royal, VA Conference: Northwestern

Northwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

John R Lewis High School at Falls Church High School