Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Fauquier County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Fauquier County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
John Handley High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bealeton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fauquier High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
