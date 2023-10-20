If you reside in Franklin County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Franklin County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Franklin High School at Sussex Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Sussex, VA

Sussex, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

William Byrd High School at Franklin County High School