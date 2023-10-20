Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Lee County, Virginia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Lee County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Lee High School at Central High School - Wise
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Norton, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Walker High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Coeburn, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.