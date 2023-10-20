Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Lynchburg County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Brookville High School at Jefferson Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Forest, VA

Forest, VA Conference: Seminole

Seminole How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg, VA Conference: Seminole

Seminole How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Christchurch School at Virginia Episcopal School