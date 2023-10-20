Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Norfolk County, Virginia this week? We've got the information.
Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lake Taylor High School at Churchland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norview High School at Maury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Granby High School at I. C. Norcom High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norfolk Academy at Blue Ridge School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: St. George, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
