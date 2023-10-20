Looking for how to watch high school football games in Norfolk County, Virginia this week? We've got the information.

Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lake Taylor High School at Churchland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Norview High School at Maury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor High School at Booker T. Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Granby High School at I. C. Norcom High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21

2:00 PM ET on October 21 Location: Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Norfolk Academy at Blue Ridge School