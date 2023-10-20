If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Norton County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Norton County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Castlewood High School at John I. Burton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Norton, VA

Norton, VA Conference: Cumberland

Cumberland How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee High School at Central High School - Wise