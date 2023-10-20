Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Portsmouth County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

    Friday

    Lake Taylor High School at Churchland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Portsmouth, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Manor High School at Booker T. Washington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Granby High School at I. C. Norcom High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Portsmouth, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

